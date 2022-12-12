Tribe Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Tribe has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Tribe token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $99.37 million and $9.09 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tribe Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

