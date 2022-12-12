Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPRKY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.07) to GBX 1,250 ($15.24) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,140.00.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $11.54 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.1355 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.