TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the November 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TANNL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28.

