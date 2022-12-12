Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,500 put options on the company. This is an increase of 97% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,269 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $44,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

