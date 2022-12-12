Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting C$75.02. 408,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.14. The stock has a market cap of C$25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$38.10 and a 12 month high of C$84.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.