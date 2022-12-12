Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting C$75.02. 408,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,968. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.76 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.14. The stock has a market cap of C$25.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$38.10 and a 12 month high of C$84.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Oil

About Tourmaline Oil

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total value of C$275,065.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,555,268.20. In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.59 per share, with a total value of C$347,955.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,859,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,574,450.63. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.80, for a total transaction of C$275,065.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,555,268.20. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,414 shares of company stock valued at $762,297.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

