TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $27.88

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.88, but opened at $29.85. TORM shares last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 689 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TORM to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

TORM Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -212.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

TORM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.57%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 57.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TORM by 84.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 137,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 1.5% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TORM by 39.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 173,949 shares in the last quarter.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

