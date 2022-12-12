Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,203. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.
