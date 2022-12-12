Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 618,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,203. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

