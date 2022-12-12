Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James cut Toll Brothers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $48.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.82. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.