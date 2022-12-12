Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in November

Toho Gas Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THOGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Toho Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Toho Gas stock remained flat at 25.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.00. Toho Gas has a 12 month low of 25.00 and a 12 month high of 27.40.

Toho Gas Co, Ltd. engages in the gas, heating and cooling, and electricity supply businesses in Japan. It is also involved in the development, purchase, and sale of natural gas and other energy resources; production, transportation, and sale of high-pressure gases, including LNG, LPG, and liquefied carbon dioxide; sale of coke, tar, and crude oil products; and production and sale of chemical industrial products, such as methanol and plasticizers.

