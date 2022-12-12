TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 365.1% from the November 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 677,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of TILT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of TLLTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.07. 234,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,083. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

