Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.07

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 5727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,799,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,684 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 970,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 364,865 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,182,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

