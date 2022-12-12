Thunder Brawl Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001965 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $60.24 million and approximately $551,201.52 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.33482261 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $493,897.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

