Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.44. Thermon Group shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 1,720 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on THR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Thermon Group Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

About Thermon Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 121,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Thermon Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

