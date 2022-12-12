The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after acquiring an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 480,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,808,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $185.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,763. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.43. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

