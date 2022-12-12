The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Hits $824.83 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $824.83 million and approximately $91.35 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00003229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $906.90 or 0.05327281 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00508519 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,129.24 or 0.30130010 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox was first traded on October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.