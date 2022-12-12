The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Cut by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after purchasing an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.