The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 10.2 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

