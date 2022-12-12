The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 10.2 %

The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.20%. Equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

