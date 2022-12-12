The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $187.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $197.00.

AVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Colliers Securities cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.83.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

