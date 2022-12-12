The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, an increase of 493.4% from the November 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GAB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

