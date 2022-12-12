The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.56.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $68.37 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,039,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1,893.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 212,283 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

