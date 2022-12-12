The Debt Box (DEBT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $688.06 Million

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. The Debt Box has a total market capitalization of $688.06 million and approximately $934,357.14 worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for $11.47 or 0.00067380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, The Debt Box has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

