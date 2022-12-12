The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Update

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Community Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Community Financial Stock Performance

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Community Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

