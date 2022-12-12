The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.9% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,204,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,996,000 after acquiring an additional 913,170 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $273.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

