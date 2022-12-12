The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames Acquires 4,000 Shares

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAKE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. 33,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 24.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush downgraded Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

