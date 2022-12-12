TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Cowen

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $123.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $111.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

TFII opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. TFI International has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $113.64.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities research analysts expect that TFI International will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,298,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

