Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Cap of $885.96 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $885.96 million and $16.27 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009482 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025315 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007876 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 940,907,299 coins and its circulating supply is 919,473,636 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

