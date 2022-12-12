Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.70.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.93. 26,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $196.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 51.99%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

