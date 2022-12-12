Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.47. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $736.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total value of $108,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,176,181 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

