Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.3% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.52% of Tesla worth $3,648,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $177.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.56 and its 200-day moving average is $244.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.18 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,889,221.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

