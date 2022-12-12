Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $179.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.19. The stock has a market cap of $565.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock worth $2,866,640,258 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

