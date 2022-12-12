TerraClassicUSD Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $236.32 million and approximately $18.65 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076204 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00055731 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000372 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009589 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024796 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005144 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000252 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,834,271 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,135,804 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
