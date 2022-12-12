Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATUUF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company held 85.7% working interest in 36,208 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; a 52.4% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property; and a 87.5% working interest in 7,175 acres of land in the Entice area.

