Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 83.1% from the November 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
Shares of ATUUF remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. Tenaz Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
