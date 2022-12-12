Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Head to Head Comparison

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tenable and Smartsheet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 2 14 0 2.88 Smartsheet 0 3 12 0 2.80

Tenable presently has a consensus target price of $51.60, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. Smartsheet has a consensus target price of $47.29, indicating a potential upside of 26.45%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Smartsheet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

87.7% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Tenable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tenable and Smartsheet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -12.63% -32.47% -5.97% Smartsheet -31.75% -44.84% -21.98%

Risk & Volatility

Tenable has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smartsheet has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenable and Smartsheet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $541.13 million 7.93 -$46.68 million ($0.74) -51.53 Smartsheet $550.83 million 8.79 -$171.10 million ($1.76) -21.25

Tenable has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smartsheet. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smartsheet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tenable beats Smartsheet on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface. The company also offers Tenable.ad, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks; Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

