Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $250.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.
Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance
Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,576. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.
