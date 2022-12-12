Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Tecsys Trading Up 2.0 %

TSE:TCS opened at C$27.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of C$396.86 million and a P/E ratio of 95.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.85. Tecsys has a one year low of C$24.92 and a one year high of C$53.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$46.50 to C$41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Insider Activity

Tecsys Company Profile

In related news, Director David Brereton sold 125,000 shares of Tecsys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.15, for a total value of C$3,643,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,274,063.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

