TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Short Interest Update

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,922. TechPrecision has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter. TechPrecision had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

