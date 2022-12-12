Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Holdings Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,792 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $102.06 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

