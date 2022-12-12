Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $77.99 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a total market cap of $77.99 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,157.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00619109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00270150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00050890 BTC.

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 673,685,575 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

