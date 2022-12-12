Synapse Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $107.89 million and approximately $859,500.70 worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

