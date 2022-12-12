Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an underweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.25. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 5.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,677,000 after buying an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,572 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

