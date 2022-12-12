Summit Global Investments Purchases 674 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.5 %

WM stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.