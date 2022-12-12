Summit Global Investments Has $18.94 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,197 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 109,978 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.7% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $37.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

