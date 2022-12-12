Summit Global Investments Has $13.80 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $13,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.84.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $168.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

