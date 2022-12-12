Summit Global Investments Has $10.19 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,794 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth about $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

EA opened at $124.71 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $237,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,923.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock worth $4,911,038 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

