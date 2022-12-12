Summit Global Investments Acquires 190,684 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,684 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth about $739,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,976,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

