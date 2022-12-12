Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $434.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.87.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

