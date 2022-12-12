Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1,033.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,631 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

