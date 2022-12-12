Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STZ opened at $241.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

