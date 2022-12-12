Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.12 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Prologis by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PLD opened at $116.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

