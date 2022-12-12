Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $19.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

